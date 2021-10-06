Cardinals Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch NL Wild Card Game Online

No team in baseball is hotter than the Cardinals

There will be a do-or-die showdown Wednesday night in Tinseltown.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to host the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card Game. The reigning World Series champions are forced to play in this one-game playoff despite finishing the regular season with 106 victories, while the Cardinals rode a 17-game win streak into the second NL Wild Card spot.

A pair of veteran right-handers with World Series championships under their belts will do battle on the hill. Max Scherzer will toe the rubber for Los Angeles opposite St. Louis stalwart Adam Wainwright.

The winning team will meet the San Francisco Giants in the divisional round.

Here is out to watch the Cardinals-Dodgers game online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 8:10 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Live Stream: TBS

