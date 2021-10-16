NESN Logo Sign In

Carlos Correa had quite the home run celebration Friday night.

The Astros shortstop launched the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh inning of Housotn’s eventual 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park.

After Correa hit the no-doubter, he dropped his bat and pointed to his wrist and said “It’s my time” before trotting around the bases.

After the game, he was asked about the celebration and who exactly it was directed toward.

“It’s to my teammates. When the playoffs start, they always tell me it’s your time now to go out there, hit homers, this and that,” Correa told reporters, per ASAP Sports. “They told me to hit the watch and when I hit the homer — I did it in Chicago the first time on my own, and today they told me if you hit a homer, hit them with the ‘it’s your time.’ It just happened naturally there.”

The Astros look to go up 2-0 on Saturday in Game 2 with first pitch set for 4:20 p.m. ET.