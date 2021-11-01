CBS Broadcast Offers Thoughts On Jerry Remy During Patriots-Chargers

NESN Logo Sign In

The sports community experienced a heartbreaking loss Sunday with the passing of legendary NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy, and support poured in from all over.

The CBS Sports broadcast of Ian Eagle and Charles Davis, who were on the call for Sunday’s NFL game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers, were among those who took a moment to offer their kind words.

“The Boston sports community has lost one of its great voices, and a legend. Jerry Remy dies yesterday at the age of 68 after repeated battles with cancer,” Eagle said during the broadcast, as transcribed by WEEI. “The RemDawg was synonymous with the city of Boston, linked to the Red Sox for more than 40 years as their second baseman for seven seasons, then in the broadcast booth for more than three decades. One of the most entertaining broadcasters in Major League Baseball, and a terrific guy. My thoughts are with all of Boston after the loss of Jerry Remy.”

Davis added that Remy was “emblematic of Boston.”

A collection of current and former members of the Red Sox organization, as well as the Boston Bruins and New England Patriots, all shared their heartfelt words after his passing.