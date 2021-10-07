CC Sabathia Flummoxed By Yankees’ Wild Card Game Loss To Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

CC Sabathia was left scratching his head Tuesday night.

Sabathia, who played 11 of his 19 Major League Baseball seasons in New York, was fully expecting to see the Yankees come out on top in this year’s American League Wild Card Game. But it will be the Boston Red Sox, not the Bronx Bombers, battling the Tampa Bay Rays in the divisional round.

The former superstar southpaw struggled to make sense of the Yankees’ season-ending loss after his old club fell 6-2 at Fenway Park.

“Our core lost to a team in ’18 that’s not even the same Red Sox … Mookie (Betts), Jackie Bradley, (Andrew) Benintendi … they traded all them,” Sabathia recently said on the “R2C2 with CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco” podcast, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “We still have the same core. We come back to Boston four years later and lost to a completely different core … What the (expletive) are we doing wrong?”

It’s a fair question from the six-time All-Star and one that likely will be heavily looked into by the Yankees front office throughout the offseason.