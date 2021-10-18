CeeDee Lamb Taunts Jalen Mills After Game-Winning TD In Cowboys-Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

CeeDee Lamb sent one final message to Jalen Mills after hauling in a game-winning touchdown reception Sunday night in Foxboro.

The Dallas Cowboys receiver torched Mills for a 35-yard overtime score to deliver a heartbreak loss to the New England Patriots. Lamb finished the evening with nine catches for 149 yards and two scores in Dallas’s 35-29 victory.

Here’s the final play:

DAK TO CEEDEE FOR THE WIN IN NEW ENGLAND. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/kh34E4rPsU — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021

Afterward, Lamb turned toward Mills and waved goodbye.

Take a look:

Interestingly, the NFL’s official Twitter account shared the same video, but later deleted it. The league has faced criticism this year for its apparent inconsistency with taunting penalties.