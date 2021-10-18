CeeDee Lamb Taunts Jalen Mills After Game-Winning TD In Cowboys-Patriots

CeeDee Lamb sent one final message to Jalen Mills after hauling in a game-winning touchdown reception Sunday night in Foxboro.
The Dallas Cowboys receiver torched Mills for a 35-yard overtime score to deliver a heartbreak loss to the New England Patriots. Lamb finished the evening with nine catches for 149 yards and two scores in Dallas’s 35-29 victory.
Here’s the final play:
Afterward, Lamb turned toward Mills and waved goodbye.
Take a look:
Interestingly, the NFL’s official Twitter account shared the same video, but later deleted it. The league has faced criticism this year for its apparent inconsistency with taunting penalties.
The Patriots will host the New York Jets next Sunday while the Cowboys will visit the Minnesota Vikings.