Enes Kanter has been a vocal critic of the Chinese government of late. Now, he’s calling out Nike and potentially LeBron James for being “scared to speak up.”

The Boston Celtics center accused the sportswear company of using slave labor in the production of its shoes in a video before debuting his most direct sneakers yet in a game against the Charlotte Hornets.

On Tuesday he followed those messages up asking Nike co-founder Phil Knight, LeBron James and Michael Jordan to accompany him to China for further investigation.

“To the owner of Nike, Phil Knight,” Kanter publicly asked on Twitter.

“How about I book plane tickets for us and let’s fly to China Together. We can try to visit these SLAVE labor camps and you can see it with your own eyes. (LeBron James, Michael Jordan) you guys are welcome to come too.”

you guys are welcome to come too.#EndUyghurForcedLabor pic.twitter.com/241bg887JO — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 26, 2021

Clearly, Kanter is not backing down after his original criticism of Chinese President Xi Jinping, as he uses his platform to call for Tibetan independence.