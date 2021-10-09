Celtics Expect Jaylen Brown To Return Before Regular Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown is experiencing his first setback of the season.

The Boston Celtics wing on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 and was ruled out for their second preseason game against the Toronto Raptors.

The All-Star is asymptomatic, and the team is hopeful that he’ll be back before the start of the regular season by the time his quarantine period is over.

“Going with the timeframe and quarantine, we’re thinking he’s probably gonna miss the preseason but hopefully everything goes well and he’s back before the season starts,” Udoka said Saturday before the game. “I know when I had (COVID) I had a 10-day period and so, looking at the timeline, he should be back. Depending on that, a chance to get back with the guys, get in shape and pick up where he left off.”

Udoka plans to use this as an opportunity to see how other players fit into the rotation, having planned to sit Brown one game as it is.

Romeo Langford will get the start in his absence against Toronto along with Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Robert Williams.