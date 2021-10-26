Celtics Injury Report: Al Horford’s Updated Status Vs. Wizards

NESN Logo Sign In

It looks like Al Horford is feeling a little less sore.

The Boston Celtics big man missed the second game of a back-to-back on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets with a left adductor strain. For their upcoming game against the Washington Wizards, he’s been upgraded to probable.

The groin ailment came after Horford played 30 minutes deep into the Celtics’ first win Sunday against the Houston Rockets, registering 17 points and 10 rebounds in an overtime game that was closer than it should have been, despite Boston being without Jaylen Brown.

Going into the season, Ime Udoka said the team intended to use Horford in back-to-back games. But as seen in his play thus far, Horford is not trying to be seen as an old man out there. You can imagine the 35-year-old was feeling it the morning after those meaningful minutes against Houston.

Meanwhile, wing Romeo Langford is questionable with left calf tightness after also missing the victory over Charlotte.

The Celtics and Rockets tip off Wednesday at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m.