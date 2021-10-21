Celtics Injury Report: Could Al Horford Return Vs. Raptors?

Horford is listed as questionable

by

The Boston Celtics have been without Al Horford after he tested positive for COVID-19, and on Wednesday opened up their season against the New York Knicks with a loss.

Hopefully, he’ll be back for his season debut Friday to enjoy a reunion with Celtics fans at TD Garden in the first home game of the year.

Horford on Thursday was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. He’s no longer in the NBA’s health and safety COVID-19 protocols, but rather is conditioning to return in good shape after his 10-day isolation period.

The 35-year-old big was asymptomatic, so hopefully he returns from quarantine like Jaylen Brown did: with a new career-high in scoring, looking like he never missed a beat.

Meanwhile, Josh Richardson, who was a late scratch with migraine symptoms Wednesday, and Marcus Smart, who is dealing with a right knee effusion, are probable.

