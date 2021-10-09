Celtics Injury Report: Dennis Schröder Questionable Vs. Raptors

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have another player hitting the injury list this week as they near the end of their preseason.

Celtics guard Dennis Schröder was placed on the team’s injury report Saturday afternoon with a left knee contusion. He is questionable to play ahead of their second preseason game against the Toronto Raptors.

He joins Jaylen Brown on the injury list, who is ruled out.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Jaylen Brown (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Dennis Schröder (left knee contusion) – QUESTIONABLE https://t.co/c5mGDngQLq — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 9, 2021

Brown was placed on the injury report Friday with a positive COVID-19 test making him ineligible to participate in Saturday’s preseason game.

With Schröder day-to-day and Brown landing himself in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Celtics need to monitor the rest of the team’s health with the regular season 11 days away.

The Celtics are scheduled to play the Raptors on Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden.