Celtics Newcomer Makes Boston, NBA History With New Jersey Number

The Boston Celtics have been on a roll with making some history so far during the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.

First, it was Jaylen Brown’s monumental point accumulation at Wednesday night’s season opener against the New York Knicks. Now, it’s Celtics newcomer Brodric Thomas being the first to wear a certain jersey number.

Thomas will be the first player on the Boston Celtics and within the NBA to wear the number 97. What are the odds of that?

The Celtics just picked up the newcomer Monday as he was released by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thomas has had little NBA experience as he has only played three games while with the Houston Rockets during the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot-5 guard has a lot of potential alongside his new Celtics teammates to help contribute to the core of the Boston offense.

We’ll have to see if Thomas can bring some value to the number and the C’s during the NBA season.