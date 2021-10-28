Paul Pierce Wants Ray Allen To Come On His, Kevin Garnett’s Podcast

NESN Logo Sign In

Are we getting close to a “Big Three” reunion?

Boston Celtics legends Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen haven’t quite buried the hatchet since the former took a team-friendly deal with the Miami Heat in 2012. Rajon Rondo wasn’t thrilled with Allen, either.

But Paul Pierce has been determined to reunite his former Celtics teammates. And as he starts a new podcast venture with Garnett, he hopes that could be a medium for reconciliation.

“You just gave me an idea Max,” Pierce told Cedric Maxwell on CLNS Media’s “Cedric Maxwell Podcast,” as transcribed by Celtics Blog. “Me and KG are going to do a show … I think Ray Allen should be our first guest.”

This is music to Celtics fans’ ears.

An unfiltered show between Pierce and Garnett already would be content gold. Add in the drama from the fallout, with both Garnett and Allen telling their sides of the story?

Where do we subscribe?