The Boston Celtics are gearing up to display their original championship banners in honor of reaching their 75th year as a professional team.

Celtics fans can walk down memory lane and be a part of the team’s history with a visit to the Boston Public Library.

“Banners are meant to be hung, so what greater space than here at the Library in the interior courtyard in the Boylston Street building, here at Copley Square?” Boston Public Library President David Leonard said.

The Banners will be on display for the public to see for the first time in 26 years. And as the C’s are kicking off their 2021-22 NBA season, there’s no better time to be in the presence of their legendary 17-time NBA championship flags.

Old water damaged and cotton banners have their own nostalgic feel to them that’s for sure. Some banners date back to the 1960s, as you can see form the wear and tear from the stitched up patches and discoloration, but we love the Boston charm of it don’t we?

“It’s just another way of bringing the city to life,” Leonard said.

The Celtics play the Toronto Raptors in their home-opener Friday night at TD Garden.