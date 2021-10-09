Celtics Starting Double-Big Lineup In Second Preseason Game Vs. Raptors

Al Horford and Romeo Langford will start

by

Ime Udoka will continue to test out his rotations Saturday night.

And with the absences of Jaylen Brown and Dennis Schröder for the Boston Celtics’ second preseason game against the Toronto Raptors, some guys will have more of an opportunity.

With Brown in the NBA’s health and safety protocols due to a positive COVID-19 test, Romeo Langford will start at wing.

Similar to their opening preseason game against the Orlando Magic, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are among the starting five. Al Horford will also start.

The Celtics and Raptors tip-off at 7 p.m. ET in Boston.

More Celtics:

Celtics Expect Jaylen Brown To Return Before Regular Season
Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo
Previous Article

Alex Verdugo’s New Diamond Red Sox Chain Is Something
Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi
Next Article

How Nathan Eovaldi Plans To Approach Rays In ALDS Game 3

Picked For You

Related