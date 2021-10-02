NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics fans lined Seaport Boulevard on Friday to attend the grand opening of Jaylen Brown’s new 7uice store in Boston.

And on their day off, his teammates showed plenty of support as well.

Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Dennis Schröder, Jabari Parker, Aaron Nesmith, Juwan Morgan, Theo Pinson and Sam Hauser all made it to the pop up shop to get merch.

Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Deuce have their 7uice gear pic.twitter.com/4TGsBsLN4Q — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) October 1, 2021

Tatum’s son, Deuce, also made a celebrity appearance to the delight of adoring fans who cheered when they saw the adorable toddler.

Jayson Tatum and Deuce are here to support Jaylen Brown?s 7uice store opening: pic.twitter.com/xDdtAptMe6 — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) October 1, 2021

It appears Schröder put on a bit of a show himself after being handed a skateboard upon arrival.