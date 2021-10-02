Boston Celtics fans lined Seaport Boulevard on Friday to attend the grand opening of Jaylen Brown’s new 7uice store in Boston.
And on their day off, his teammates showed plenty of support as well.
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Dennis Schröder, Jabari Parker, Aaron Nesmith, Juwan Morgan, Theo Pinson and Sam Hauser all made it to the pop up shop to get merch.
Tatum’s son, Deuce, also made a celebrity appearance to the delight of adoring fans who cheered when they saw the adorable toddler.
It appears Schröder put on a bit of a show himself after being handed a skateboard upon arrival.
The brand, similarly named after his 7uice foundation, had an existing e-commerce store selling shirts, hats, shorts, bags and more.
The storefront is a great addition to the Seaport.