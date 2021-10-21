Celtics Wrap: Jaylen Brown Bright Spot In Wild Season-Opening Loss

The New York Knicks took it to the Boston Celtics during quite a battle Wednesday night resulting in a 138-134 double overtime loss during the team’s 2021-22 season-opener.
The Celtics start the season 0-1 while the Knicks, with Kemba Walker making his New York debut against his former team, move to 1-0.
ONE KEY TAKEAWAY
The Celtics were an offensive powerhouse against the Knicks all thanks to All-Star guard Jaylen Brown. Brown — fresh out of NBA health and safety protocols due to COVID-19 — carried the C’s while scoring 25 of his 46 points in the first half and 20 in the first quarter alone. Brown set both a new franchise record for most points scored in a season-opener in Celtics history as well as his own career high in scoring, benefitting from double overtime.
Brown’s counterpart, Jayson Tatum, on the other hand, finished with just 20 points as he shot 7-for-30 from the field.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Marcus Smart made the basket to send the Celts into overtime against the Knicks. He finished with 15 points on 5-for-14 from the field with eight rebounds and tied Brown with a team-high six assists.
— Julius Randle was a monster against the C’s as he scored a team-high 35 points with nine assists and eight rebounds to go along with it.
— Former Celtic Evan Fournier was another fixture for the Knicks on Wednesday, and he played his best down the stretch against his former team. Fournier scored 12 points in two two overtime periods to finish with 32 points on 13-for-25 from the field.
WAGER WATCH
If you depicted your confidence in Brown by placing a wager on him, well, that payed off rather quickly. Brown nearly met his points scored propositional bet in the first quarter as he scored 20 points with the over/under set at 20.5. A $100 bet on the Over would have won you $100. Additionally, Brown hit the Over on his 3-point prop bet, which was set at 2.5 as he cashed in on three from long range in the first five minutes of the game.
UP NEXT
The Celtics will return to TD Garden on Friday as they host the Toronto Raptors. Tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.