Celtics Wrap: Jaylen Brown Bright Spot In Wild Season-Opening Loss

The New York Knicks took it to the Boston Celtics during quite a battle Wednesday night resulting in a 138-134 double overtime loss during the team’s 2021-22 season-opener.

The Celtics start the season 0-1 while the Knicks, with Kemba Walker making his New York debut against his former team, move to 1-0.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE KEY TAKEAWAY

The Celtics were an offensive powerhouse against the Knicks all thanks to All-Star guard Jaylen Brown. Brown — fresh out of NBA health and safety protocols due to COVID-19 — carried the C’s while scoring 25 of his 46 points in the first half and 20 in the first quarter alone. Brown set both a new franchise record for most points scored in a season-opener in Celtics history as well as his own career high in scoring, benefitting from double overtime.

Jaylen Brown. 20 points. 1 quarter. ?? pic.twitter.com/R7SnYjHQgJ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 21, 2021

Brown’s counterpart, Jayson Tatum, on the other hand, finished with just 20 points as he shot 7-for-30 from the field.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Marcus Smart made the basket to send the Celts into overtime against the Knicks. He finished with 15 points on 5-for-14 from the field with eight rebounds and tied Brown with a team-high six assists.