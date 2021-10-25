Chaim Bloom Offers Initial Outlook On Red Sox’s Offseason Plans

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox, fresh off a last-place finish in 2020, exceeded expectations this season, falling just two wins short of reaching the World Series and six wins shy of winning Major League Baseball’s ultimate prize.

So, now what?

Well, it’s back to work.

While the Red Sox made significant strides in 2021, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom recognizes an important offseason awaits as Boston looks to reach the next level in 2022 and beyond.

“In February, when I was asked about what my hopes (and) what my goals were for the season, I talked about how even if we went all the way and won the whole thing that I wanted to come out of it feeling really like this could be the start of something — like we had our next core, which would include players from the last championship and then players who were joining this core, being a part of something that we could be excited about going forward,” Bloom told reporters Monday during an end-of-season news conference. “We fell six wins short of that ultimate goal, but I think in terms of this being the start of something, in terms of us feeling like we have a bunch of guys who joined this group who are ready to help us win going forward, I think we’re there. I think the mission now is just to continue to build on that.

“What we had this year, what we had in Fenway Park, playing postseason baseball, meaningful games, getting almost all the way to the World Series, that’s the type of vibe we want here every year, to have a club capable of doing that every year. So I think we just need to be focused on making moves, large and small, that push us toward that goal. There’s obviously a lot of things that could fit into that, but that’s how we’re going to frame it. We want to carry this forward and win every year.”

The Red Sox are in a much better place than they were a year ago. Not only are they coming off a successful campaign in which they reached the American League Championship Series, before losing to the Houston Astros in six games. They also have a solid foundation in place.