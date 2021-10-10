NESN Logo Sign In

Not every athlete can play in Boston. It’s ended poorly for some time and time again.

But those who embrace it and reach the high expectations of the fan base tend to get rewarded, and the Red Sox understand that.

Ahead of Game 3 of the American League Division Series, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom opened up about the criticism he and the team have faced this season — for their moves at the trade deadline, roster decisions and just about everything else.

Despite that, the Red Sox have stayed their course and rallied around an “us against the world” mentality. As a result, they still are delivering for their fans — even if they care way too much.

“You don’t get the electricity we had in Fenway (for the Wild Card Game) without that coming with it,” Bloom told MassLive’s Chris Smith. “That was amazing. And that’s what we do this for. You don?t get that without fans caring so much. And when they care a lot, they’re going to have strong opinions. So we welcome that. It’s part of what fires us up because we know if we do our job well and we put a good club on the field, they’re going to bring it. And they made Fenway a very hard place for the New York Yankees to play.”

Those fans were out at Fenway Park again Sunday for the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays, as the Red Sox put together another strong performance in hopes of taking a 2-1 series lead.