Chargers Add Veteran Kicker Ahead Of Week 8 Clash With Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers addressed a major need ahead of Sunday’s Week 8 clash with the New England Patriots.

The Chargers waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino and signed veteran Dustin Hopkins.

Vizcaino, who was in his second year in the league, appeared in all six games for Los Angeles this season but hit just 85.7% of field goal attempts. He also missed five extra-point attempts in the team’s last four games.

Moving on from Vizcaino represents a stark turn from what head coach Brandon Staley told reporters recently, when he said the franchise still had “a lot of confidence” in the University of Washington product.

Los Angeles will look to Hopkins, who has played eight seasons in the league, to provide more consistency at the position. Hopkins appeared in 93 games with Washington from 2015-2021 and exited as the franchise’s all-time field goal percentage leader (84%) as well as in 50-plus yard makes (13). He has made 94.2% of extra-point attempts throughout his career.

He appeared in six games for Washington this season and went 12-for-14 on field goals and 10-for-12 on extra points. The team waived him Oct. 20.

The Patriots, who made roster moves of their own Tuesday, travel to Los Angeles for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.