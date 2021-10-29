Chargers Could Be Without This Key Player For Patriots Matchup

Austin Ekeler would be a major loss for LA

by

The Los Angeles Chargers could be shorthanded offensively for Sunday’s matchup with the New England Patriots.

Austin Ekeler, one of the NFL’s premier dual-threat running backs, missed his second straight practice Friday as he nurses a hip injury, according to reports out of Los Angeles. Ekeler was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Ekeler is a key weapon for second-year quarterback Justin Herbert, ranking in the top 10 among running backs in yards from scrimmage per game this season (356 rushing, 242 receiving). He also entered Week 8 tied for third in the NFL in touchdowns (seven), trailing only Derrick Henry and Cooper Kupp.

Losing Ekeler would be a significant blow to a Chargers offense that’s been explosive, but inconsistent this season. LA outscored the Cleveland Browns in a 47-42 barnburner in Week 5, then lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-6 the following week.

No other Chargers running back has more than 60 rushing yards this season. Herbert is their second-leading rusher with 72 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries.

Ekeler officially is listed as questionable. Chargers coach Brandon Staley told reporters he’s “hopeful” his top ball-carrier will be able to play.

The 4-2 Chargers will be coming off a bye when they host the 3-4 Patriots, who routed them 45-0 at SoFi Stadium last season.

