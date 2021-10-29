Chargers Could Be Without This Key Player For Patriots Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles Chargers could be shorthanded offensively for Sunday’s matchup with the New England Patriots.

Austin Ekeler, one of the NFL’s premier dual-threat running backs, missed his second straight practice Friday as he nurses a hip injury, according to reports out of Los Angeles. Ekeler was a full practice participant Wednesday.

RB Austin Ekeler was not practicing today. He popped up on yesterday's injury report with a hip injury after practicing fully on Wednesday. #Chargers — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 29, 2021

Ekeler is a key weapon for second-year quarterback Justin Herbert, ranking in the top 10 among running backs in yards from scrimmage per game this season (356 rushing, 242 receiving). He also entered Week 8 tied for third in the NFL in touchdowns (seven), trailing only Derrick Henry and Cooper Kupp.

Losing Ekeler would be a significant blow to a Chargers offense that’s been explosive, but inconsistent this season. LA outscored the Cleveland Browns in a 47-42 barnburner in Week 5, then lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-6 the following week.

No other Chargers running back has more than 60 rushing yards this season. Herbert is their second-leading rusher with 72 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries.

Ekeler officially is listed as questionable. Chargers coach Brandon Staley told reporters he’s “hopeful” his top ball-carrier will be able to play.