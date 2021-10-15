NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie McAvoy will be with the Bruins into his 30s after signing an eight-year extension Friday morning.

The 23-year-old Boston defenseman has become a staple on the blueline, particularly since Torey Krug and Zdeno Chara left the organization.

The deal is great for both the Bruins and McAvoy in terms of value and term, and McAvoy has a chance to up his game and continue to be an elite defender in the NHL with a Bruins team that constantly is in the Stanley Cup playoffs picture.

“There is no place I’d rather be,” McAvoy told reporters Friday. “It’s such an emotional day and a bit of a whirlwind, but I couldn’t be happier right now.”

McAvoy, a Long Island native, called Boston is home and said that his goal was to remain with the Bruins long-term.

“That was my goal and my vision,” he said. “My life, as of recent, is here in Boston. I moved here full-time, I’m here in the summer and I have my routines. It’s here year-round. I love it here. I love the city, the people, the fans. It’s home for me and where I feel like I belong, where I want to be.”

The eight-year deal also means McAvoy’s beloved french bulldog, Otto, will get some new tasty treats.