Charlie McAvoy’s First Big Purchase After New Contract Was So Pure

Charlie McAvoy is $76 million richer, and so too is his beloved dog, Otto.

The Boston Bruins signed the defenseman to an eight-year extension Friday afternoon in a deal that will work tremendously for both sides.

McAvoy won’t be going out to buy a fancy new car or splurge on some new pregame suits, however. Instead, the 23-year-old wants to spoil Otto.

“I was thinking about this,” McAvoy told reporters when asked what his first big purchase will be. “I might go get my dog a handful of bones.”

What dog doesn’t love a new bone?

Otto, a french bulldog, has his own Instagram and was excited to hear his dad was thinking of him after signing his new deal.

We’ll have to wait and see if Otto posts any of his new bone collection.