NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie Morton quite literally pitched until his body no longer would let him Tuesday night.

The Braves pitcher tossed 2 1/3 innings in Atlanta’s 6-2 win against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park.

Morton likely would have gone longer had he not suffered a broken right fibula that forced him from the game. That didn’t stop him from trying, though, considering he threw 16 pitches and got José Altuve to strike out in the third before exiting.

But even with a broken leg, Morton wanted to continue pitching for his team.

“Yeah, I mean, just the fact that he wanted to keep going. They were X-Raying him. That’s Charlie. He wants to be on this stage,” Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters after the game, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “God bless him, I hate it for him. Really hate it for him. He’s such a great person, great person and teammate. I do, I really hate it for him because I know he’s really looking forward to this run with us. So we’ll move on.”

Teammates A.J. Minter and Travis d’Arnaud also spoke highly of Morton, calling what he did “remarkable.”

“With Charlie going, just finishing that inning and going back out and facing the hitter, I mean, he struck out a guy on a broken leg. It’s pretty remarkable,” Minter told reporters, via ASAP Sports. “I wish it wouldn’t have happened to Charlie. He’s a leader. But like I said, we’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves. We just have to keep going.