Check Out Sights, Sounds Following Red Sox Game 4 Win Over Rays

The Boston Red Sox are moving on to the American League Championship Series following a Game 4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox celebrated the walk-off win in true walk-off fashion after a sacrifice fly by Kiké Hernández ended the game in the ninth inning. And while the on-field celebration was epic in its own right, especially with the Fenway Faithful cheering the team on, the heat got turned up a bit when Boston entered its dugout.

Here are some of the sights and sounds from the postgame celebration:

YOU HEARD THE MAN ? pic.twitter.com/JP14bJhFTZ — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 12, 2021

It tastes better each time. ? pic.twitter.com/s17szTSFPD — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 12, 2021

ALERT: Flight to Tampa CANCELLED. pic.twitter.com/KRbotHsvhc — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 12, 2021

MOOD ALL DAY EVERY DAY pic.twitter.com/UBg0V1T19u — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 12, 2021

And now a word from AC: pic.twitter.com/NgJEkCC6wb — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 12, 2021

Beasts of the East. pic.twitter.com/0ESMDTwgDQ — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 12, 2021

The Red Sox await the winner of the Houston Astros-Chicago White Sox AL Division Series. The best-of-seven ALCS will begin Friday.

