Check Out Sights, Sounds Following Red Sox Game 4 Win Over Rays

Boston advanced to the ALCS with a 6-5 walk-off win

The Boston Red Sox are moving on to the American League Championship Series following a Game 4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox celebrated the walk-off win in true walk-off fashion after a sacrifice fly by Kiké Hernández ended the game in the ninth inning. And while the on-field celebration was epic in its own right, especially with the Fenway Faithful cheering the team on, the heat got turned up a bit when Boston entered its dugout.

Here are some of the sights and sounds from the postgame celebration:

The Red Sox await the winner of the Houston Astros-Chicago White Sox AL Division Series. The best-of-seven ALCS will begin Friday.

