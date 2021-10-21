China Pulls Celtics Games From Internet Over Enes Kanter’s Pro-Tibet Messages

NESN Logo Sign In

Enes Kanter presumably has cost China-based Boston Celtics fans the opportunity to watch their team in action.

Chinese internet giant Tencent made recent Celtics games unavailable for replay and indicated it won’t live stream any of Boston’s upcoming games, according to The New York Times’ Raymond Zhong. Tencent blacked out Boston’s games hours after Kanter used social media to share a series of messages, in which he called China president Xi Jinping a “brutal dictator” and blasted the Chinese government’s repressive policies in Tibet.

“My message to the Chinese government is ‘free Tibet. Tibet belongs to Tibetans,” Kanter said in a video.

Dear Brutal Dictator XI JINPING and the Chinese Government



Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people!#FreeTibet pic.twitter.com/To4qWMXK56 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 20, 2021

More than 150 Tibetan people have burned themselves alive!! ? hoping that such an act would raise more awareness about Tibet.



I stand with my Tibetan brothers and sisters, and I support their calls for Freedom.#FreeTibet #FreedomShoes pic.twitter.com/MKxfs1l7GA — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 20, 2021

Tibet was an independent state between 1912 and 1951, when China annexed it. Tibetants have called for independence for decades, and China repeatedly has cracked down on protests.

Kanter’s shared pro-Tibet messages come two-plus years after then Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey caused friction between China and the NBA by sharing, then deleting, Tweets in support of the Hong Kong protests.