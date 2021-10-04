Chris Collinsworth Gets Shredded For Bizarre Comment During Patriots-Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

“Sunday Night Football” analyst Chris Collinsworth is known for making head-scratching comments during the NBC broadcast, and he made another one during Week 4’s game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Collinsworth called Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise “probably overall (New England’s) best defensive player” during the NBC broadcast. And while Wise certainly is a valuable asset to the Patriots defense, that praise is extremely high. It also does a disservice to all the other New England defensive players who are, in fact, better.

Those on social media were quick to react to Collinsworth’s take — and seem too strongly disagree.

Deatrich Wise is not "probably overall their best defensive player." He's good. That's plenty. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) October 4, 2021

Deatrich Wise is the Patriots' best overall defensive player? Did I hear that right? — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) October 4, 2021

Wait… huh? Deatrich Wise called the Patriots "best overall defensive player" … I'm going to give that comment a hard no. — Alexi Iafrato (@alexi_iafrato) October 4, 2021

Cris Collinsworth just said that Deatrich Wise is the best defensive player on the #Patriots ??? — Josh Torres (@JoshTorres_12) October 4, 2021

Deatrich Wise being the Pats best defensive player? Huh? — Amina Smith (@aminajadeTV) October 4, 2021

Deatrich Wise is good, but definitely not New England?s ?best overall defensive player? — Aidan Maher (@Aidan_Maher17) October 4, 2021

Listen Mr. Collinsworth, I like Deatrich Wise as much as the next Pats fan. But if you EVER call him our beat defensive player again. We?ll have words #patriots #WHAT? — Justin Bernardo (@JustBernie12) October 4, 2021

Collinsworth just said Deatrich Wise is the best player on the Patriots defense. In what world? Judon, JC Jackson? And obviously Gilmore when active — Frank (@ffootballbum) October 4, 2021

Wise, who re-signed with the Patriots this offseason, played more than 50% of snaps two of the first three weeks. The 27-year-old recorded a half sack and one tackle for loss entering Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.