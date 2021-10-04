Chris Collinsworth Gets Shredded For Bizarre Comment During Patriots-Bucs

No disrespect to Wise, but he's not New England's best defensive player

“Sunday Night Football” analyst Chris Collinsworth is known for making head-scratching comments during the NBC broadcast, and he made another one during Week 4’s game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Collinsworth called Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise “probably overall (New England’s) best defensive player” during the NBC broadcast. And while Wise certainly is a valuable asset to the Patriots defense, that praise is extremely high. It also does a disservice to all the other New England defensive players who are, in fact, better.

Those on social media were quick to react to Collinsworth’s take — and seem too strongly disagree.

Wise, who re-signed with the Patriots this offseason, played more than 50% of snaps two of the first three weeks. The 27-year-old recorded a half sack and one tackle for loss entering Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

