NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox will need a vintage Chris Sale performance Friday night if they want to avoid going into a 2-0 hole against the Rays.

Boston dropped Game 1 of the American League Division Series to Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field on Thursday night. Eduardo Rodriguez was unable to get out of the second inning while the team as a whole couldn’t capitalize with runners in scoring position.

The Red Sox now turn to Sale to help get them back on track and tie the series at 1-1. The southpaw struggled in his final outing of the regular season, going just 2 1/2 innings. There was bound to be bumps in the road for Sale after he returned from Tommy John surgery, but it appears he has been working to try to fix a few things before Friday’s start.

“I worked a lot this week,” Sale told reporters Thursday, per The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy. “I was able to work on my mechanics and getting a better arm action and just feeling more comfortable on the mound.”

Sale made two appearances against the Rays this season and was winless in both while allowing 19 baserunners, something he certainly will need to limit against a tough Rays team.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes the adjustments made throughout the week will play a big factor in Friday’s game.

“He made a few adjustments that might play (Friday),” Cora said. “I think the slider will be there (Friday) and he is going to give us a chance to win the game.”