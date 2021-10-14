NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale hasn’t been himself through his past two appearances. But as he readies to start Game 1 of the American League Championship Series for the Boston Red Sox, he isn’t shying away from his recent lackluster performances.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Sale opened up about his showing in Game 2 of the AL Division Series, when he exited after one inning having allowed five runs on four hits, and his outing in the regular-season finale, which lasted just 2 1/3 innings.

He didn’t hold back, either.

“I’ve been absolutely horrible,” he said. “Probably my two worst starts of my career back-to-back leading up to this. You know, I know what I had to do in between. I had a job to do, and I knew I had work to get in. Following my last start in Tampa, I got off the mound every single day because I knew I had to get something going if we were going to be successful, and I know that I’m going to be a part of that. Trying to iron out some kinks and get back in a good rhythm and find it and just ride it out as long as I can.”

Sale also noted his poor stretch wasn’t related to his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Overall, he finished the 2021 season with a 5-1 record through nine starts, posting a 3.16 ERA since returning to the team in August.

The Red Sox will need their best — Sale included — to get past the Astros in the best-of-seven series. Game 1 is Sunday at 8:07 p.m. ET.