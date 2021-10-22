NESN Logo Sign In

It honestly didn’t look great for the Los Angeles Dodgers after the first inning.

Freddie Freeman homered to center right (off of former Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly) to score Ozzie Albies, and it looked like the Atlanta Braves were about to turn their 3-1 series lead lead into a World Series berth.

Nope. Not Thursday, at least.

Between the second and seventh innings, the Dodgers scored 11 unanswered runs to stay alive. And by the Dodgers, we mostly mean Chris Taylor, who made Major League Baseball history with three home runs and a single that drove in six runs.

Chris Taylor is the first player in #postseason history to have a 3-HR game in a potential elimination game. pic.twitter.com/T6AEfbQYir — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 22, 2021

Chris Taylor's 13 total bases tonight are the most in a potential elimination game in postseason history



Prior record: 11, by John Valentin in 1999 ALDS G4 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 22, 2021

The Dodgers ultimately won the game 11-9, and with that, the National League Championship Series will continue Saturday back in Atlanta.