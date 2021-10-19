Christian Arroyo Keeps Red Sox Hit Parade Going With Third-Inning Blast

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo didn’t want to be left out in the cold during Monday’s Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park.

So instead Arroyo hit Boston’s second home run of the game as the hosts took a 9-0 lead over the Houston Astros after a mere three innings.

The Red Sox No. 9 batter took the first pitch of his second at-bat — a 90-mph slider — and sent it 399 feet to the Green Monster seats in left field.

Check it out:

It helped the Red Sox tack on three more runs in the third frame as Christian Vázquez (one-out single) scored, as well. It also came after a six-run second inning that featured a grand slam from Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber’s blast was the team’s third grand slam of the ALCS, which is a postseason record.