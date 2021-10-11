Christian Vázquez Shares Instagram After Game 3 Walk-Off Home Run

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Vázquez did not start Sunday night’s game at Fenway Park, but he ended it in thrilling fashion.

Vázquez replaced Kevin Plawecki behind the plate for Boston in the sixth inning of the American League Division Series Game 3 between the Red Sox and the Rays. Fast forward to the bottom half of the 13th frame, and it was Vázquez who put the Sox within one win of the AL Championship Series.

The backstop jumped on a first-pitch fastball from Luis Patiño and lifted it over the Green Monster, giving Boston a 6-4 win. An overjoyed Vázquez excitedly rounded the bases before he was mobbed at home by his teammates.

The Game 3 hero took to Instagram Monday morning, sharing photos of his clutch moment coupled with the caption, “The Job is NOT Done #redsox #redsoxnation #keeppushing #godisgood.”

Vázquez and the Red Sox will try to finish off their AL East rival Monday night. NESN will provide pregame and postgame coverage of the all-important Game 4.