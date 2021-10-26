Colin Cowherd Believes Bill Belichick Made ‘Two Statements’ Vs. Jets

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots didn’t just beat the New York Jets on Sunday. They absolutely demolished their AFC East rival, 54-13, and at no point took their foot off the gas at Gillette Stadium.

Now, one could argue the lopsided victory was hollow, seeing as the Jets are among the worst teams in the NFL. The Patriots were heavy favorites and therefore were expected to win.

But Colin Cowherd suggested Monday on FS1 that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick aimed to send a message — or two — by running up the score in Foxboro.

“Here were the two statements Bill was trying to make: Number one, he was telling the league, ‘This is a have, have-nots league. Do not bunch us in with the Jets. Do not bunch us in with the Dolphins. Do not bunch us in with the crappy teams in this league. We almost beat Dallas. We can play with (Tampa Bay). We are this close to being something,’ ” Cowherd said. “And why does that matter? Potential free agents next year. ‘Coaches do not lump us into the have-nots.’ So any chance they get to pour it on, they will.

“The second thing is I think Belichick is selling his team on this. He’s got a very, very young team, and he wants these guys to know, ‘No, you can blow out people.’ And when he gets a chance this year to pour it on, Bill’s gonna pour it on.”

"Bill Belichick is sending a message out there to free agents… You can see the Patriots incrementally getting better."



The Patriots racked up plenty of blowout wins during the height of their dynasty, some of which came against the lowly Jets. So, it’s not like Belichick was navigating uncharted waters in Week 7.