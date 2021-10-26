Could Any Player From Braves, Astros End Up On Red Sox In 2022?

NESN Logo Sign In

The World Series officially is upon us and that means the MLB Hot Stove will soon be heating up.

The Fall Classic begins Tuesday night as the National League champion Atlanta Braves travel to Houston to take on the American League pennant-winning Astros.

Although the Red Sox are out of the postseason thanks to an American League Championship Series Game 6 loss to Houston, that doesn’t mean that this series won’t have any implications on Boston’s future.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom spoke to reporters Monday on a wide range of topics — including an initial outlook on the squad’s offseason plans — and it’s got us wondering, could any of the players on this year’s World Series rosters end up in Boston in 2022?

The Red Sox have some in-house questions of their own to sort out, but could be in the free agent market if the price is right.

At the conclusion of the World Series the Astros are going to have some decisions to make as starting pitchers Zack Greinke, Justin Verlander and shortstop Carlos Correa all will be free agents.

Verlander and Greinke both have some baggage heading into next season, but could be solid acquisitions for the Red Sox’s starting rotation. The two Astros hurlers have been two of the most consistent pitchers of their era, and could bolster the back half of the Red Sox’s 2022 starting rotation while also providing useful tips and tricks to youngsters like Tanner Houck or Garrett Whitlock.