Could Any Player From Braves, Astros End Up On Red Sox In 2022?

The World Series officially is upon us and that means the MLB Hot Stove will soon be heating up.
The Fall Classic begins Tuesday night as the National League champion Atlanta Braves travel to Houston to take on the American League pennant-winning Astros.
Although the Red Sox are out of the postseason thanks to an American League Championship Series Game 6 loss to Houston, that doesn’t mean that this series won’t have any implications on Boston’s future.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom spoke to reporters Monday on a wide range of topics — including an initial outlook on the squad’s offseason plans — and it’s got us wondering, could any of the players on this year’s World Series rosters end up in Boston in 2022?
The Red Sox have some in-house questions of their own to sort out, but could be in the free agent market if the price is right.
At the conclusion of the World Series the Astros are going to have some decisions to make as starting pitchers Zack Greinke, Justin Verlander and shortstop Carlos Correa all will be free agents.
Verlander and Greinke both have some baggage heading into next season, but could be solid acquisitions for the Red Sox’s starting rotation. The two Astros hurlers have been two of the most consistent pitchers of their era, and could bolster the back half of the Red Sox’s 2022 starting rotation while also providing useful tips and tricks to youngsters like Tanner Houck or Garrett Whitlock.
Correa isn’t likely to be found in a Red Sox jersey in 2022. But an infield alignment featuring the two-time All-Star, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers could torment pitchers for years to come but a Brinks truck most certainly would have to be brought to Fenway Park.
Three free agents to look at on Atlanta’s side possibly could be Freddie Freeman, Drew Smyly and Jorge Soler.
Freeman falls under the same category as Correa as not likely, but would pair well with the two Red Sox cornerstones. The Braves lifer more likely than not will end up right back Truist Park, but it isn’t a crime to hope.
Smyly and Soler are much more likely candidates to end up in Boston in 2022. Smyly recorded a 4.48 ERA for Atlanta in 2021 and could be a cheaper option to fill out the back half of the rotation next season as opposed to someone like Greinke or Verlander.
If Schwarber is to walk in free agency, Soler could fill the some of the role left behind as a fourth outfielder or designated hitter after crushing 27 home runs this season and leading the league in long balls back in 2019 with 48.
It’s possible that none of these moves to could to fruition, but the countdown officially is on for MLB free agency.