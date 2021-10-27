Could Rafael Devers Move Across Diamond? Here Are Three Hypothetical Scenarios

NESN Logo Sign In

Could the Boston Red Sox get creative this offseason?

With the offseason in the full swing after Boston’s Game 6 loss to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, the Red Sox have some questions to answer and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom already is thinking of what the team will look like next season.

One of the biggest questions for the Red Sox, of course, is the future of Rafael Devers. The 25-year-old is eligible for arbitration for the first time, but the two sides could avoid that by coming to an agreement on a long-term deal.

Devers has been a monster at the plate ever since being called up during the 2017 season, but for as great as his bat has been, questions have come up in regards to his future at third base, and whether he’s tied to the hot corner long term.

Devers undoubtedly has made strides at third base, and has shown signs of becoming a plus fielder. But with Bloom always looking for ways to improve, could Devers go across the diamond as a way to benefit Boston’s defense?

Here are three hypothetical ways the Red Sox could do just that while, obviously, keeping Devers’ bat in the middle of the Red Sox lineup:

OPTION 1: Devers to first, Bobby Dalbec to third

This probably is the most seamless of the three scenarios listed. And it makes some sense, too. Dalbec already is on the roster and played 14 games at third during the 2021 season. Dalbec also primarily played third base during his time at the University of Arizona, and during his time in the minor leagues. Devers has not played first base in the Majors, but the transition from third to first is something that isn’t too rare.