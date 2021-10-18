Dak Prescott Sets Major Record For Patriots Opponent In Cowboys Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Dak Prescott made history Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback completed 36 of 51 passes for 445 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s 35-29 overtime victory over New England. In fact, according to ESPN Stats & Info, Prescott’s 445 passing yards are the most ever against a Patriots team coached by Bill Belichick.

The record includes postseason games.

Dak Prescott's 445 passing yards are the most ever against a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team, including the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/zja4EL87ss — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 17, 2021

Prescott set the record on a 35-yard game-winning strike to receiver CeeDee Lamb in overtime. Lamb taunted Patriots corner Jalen Mills after the play.

New England rookie quarterback Mac Jones also played well, throwing for 229 yards and two scores.

The Patriots will host the New York Jets next Sunday while the Cowboys will enjoy a bye week before visiting the Minnesota Vikings.