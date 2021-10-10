Damien Harris Rocked Very Appropriate Attire For Patriots-Texans Arrival

NESN Logo Sign In

Damien Harris is a big Texas fan, apparently.

The Patriots running back arrived at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday rocking a killer cowboy hat ahead of his team’s game against the Texans. The New England running back, who is from Kentucky, typically has fun gameday attire, and his latest get-up was no different.

Sunday in the South.



?: https://t.co/PB1rLLEi3r — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 10, 2021

Harris and the rest of the Patriots’ rushing attack haven’t done much in recent weeks. A matchup with a bad Texans run defense seemingly could provide a turnaround, but New England backs might struggle to find holes behind a patchwork offensive line.

The Patriots and Texans will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.