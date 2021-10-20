Danica Patrick Challenges F1 To Make Female Drivers ‘Feel Welcome’

NESN Logo Sign In

Danica Patrick knows a thing or two about not feeling welcome in a male-dominated sport.

The former race car driver was the first female driver in NASCAR history and also became the first female to ever lead during the Indy500. Patrick broke glass ceilings and was able to make a name for herself in a sport where women were uncommon.

During her time with IndyCar, ex-boss boss Bernie Ecclestone told reporters in 2005 that “women should be dressed in white like all the other domestic appliances.”

Now, she wants Formula 1 racing to make female racers feel “more welcome.”

“I can remember some negative things that Bernie Ecclestone said about me, so maybe say nice things!” Patrick told RACER when asked how female drivers can have a better chance at making F1. “Make people feel welcome!”

Patrick added she felt more welcome as a female driver in the United States than in England.

“I can definitely speak to this in terms of domestic in the States and in England — I definitely didn’t feel like I was as welcome in England as a girl,” she said. “So I always felt like England and Europe were more behind in their social structures and their hierarchy of who does what and gender dynamics. I don’t know, for me that?s how it felt.”