David Ortiz Has Blunt Take On Barry Bonds’ Baseball Hall Of Fame Case

David Ortiz will appear on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time next year, joining MLB legend Barry Bonds — whose road to Cooperstown has been marred by allegations of performance-enhancing drug use.

Ortiz, however, has strong feelings about whether or not Bonds is deserving of the sport’s ultimate honor. He was pretty blunt in revealing them to TMZ Sports:

“He’s the best player of all time,” Ortiz said.

That’s a strong endorsement from another one of baseball’s GOATs. Bonds holds baseball’s home run record (762) and was a seven-time MVP. He also won eight Gold Gloves and a pair of batting titles.

He got 61.8% of votes in 2021, but players need 75% to be enshrined.

The former star (who played for the San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates) is on the ballot for the last time in 2022. While some are passionate about getting him into the Hall, the left fielder has said he doesn’t necessarily care.

It seems, however, that Ortiz does.