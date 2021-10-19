David Ortiz Reacted Like All Red Sox Fans To Kyle Schwarber Grand Slam

Schwarber's grand slam in the second inning helped Boston to a 12-3 win

by

How did you react to Kyle Schwarber hitting a second-inning grand slam during the Boston Red Sox’s 12-3 Game 3 win in the American League Championship Series on Monday night?

Chances are it was a lot like Red Sox legend David Ortiz, who was in Boston for the game due to his position as an analyst with FOX Sports.

Schwarber gave the Red Sox a 6-0 lead with his 430-foot bomb to right field. It was Boston’s third grand slam in the last two games (!!), which is a new postseason record.

Ortiz’s reaction was likely just as bonkers as all those watching the game at Fenway Park and at home.

Check it out:

Yeah, that’s the Big Papi we all know and love.

More MLB:

How Kyle Schwarber Approached At-Bat That Led To Grand Slam Vs. Astros
Boston Red Sox first baseman Kyle Schwarber
Previous Article

Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Four Home Runs Lead Way To Game 3 ALCS Win
Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo and third baseman Rafael Devers
Next Article

Red Sox Notes: ALCS Game 3 Win Felt Close To ‘Perfect’ For Alex Cora

Picked For You

Related