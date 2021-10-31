David Ortiz Remembers Jerry Remy With Heartfelt Instagram Post

NESN Logo Sign In

David Ortiz is remembering Jerry Remy.

Remy, a beloved Boston Red Sox broadcaster for over 30 years, died Saturday after a battle with cancer. He touched the lives of many and was a staple in Boston and New England.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared text messages Remy sent to him throughout the season, and Ortiz took to Instagram to share his own thoughts.

“Rest in peace REM DOG Your memories will never be forgotten! Those will always remain with us forever. No grief is greater than the departure of such a kind man as him. rest in peace. #RedSox4ever#mydawg. @redsox Siempre te recordaremos REM DOG??”

Remy was 68.