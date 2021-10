NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak lit the lamp early Friday.

After going scoreless in the Boston Bruins’ first two games of the 2021-22 NHL season, the right winger struck early to give the B’s a first period lead against the undefeated Buffalo Sabres.

Pasta took in a pass from Brad Marchand in the slot and put it right by Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson to Boston on the board first.

The Perfection Line seems to be in midseason form already.