David Pastrnak ‘Very Humbled’ To Represent Czech Republic At Olympics

David Pastrnak received some good news Thursday and he’s excited for the opportunity to represent his home country.

The Boston Bruins winger was named to the Czech Republic’s hockey team for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. This is the first year since the 2014 Winter Game in Sochi that NHL players will be allowed to participate.

Pastrnak reacted to the news Friday after morning skate.

“A very happy message yesterday. Obviously a childhood dream to play in the Olympics for your country,” Pastrnak told reporters. “It was very touching. I’m honored. I’m always going to love to represent my country. I feel very humbled.”

Pastrnak and the rest of the Bruins are preparing for their regular season to begin Oct. 16 at TD Garden against the Dallas Stars. He’ll also be one of the B’s to rotate as the second alternate captain after David Krejci’s departure.