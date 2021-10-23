NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise had to hand over a check to the National Football League after an unnecessary roughness penalty against the Dallas Cowboys during a Week 6 game.

Wise was fined $20,600 for his horse-collar tackle during the second quarter of Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium, as shared by ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss. Wise signed a four-year contract worth up to $30 million with $10 million guaranteed this offseason.

The fine comes after Wise was called for a 12-yard penalty on Dallas running back Tony Pollard. It came during a nine-play, 40-yard possession for the visiting Cowboys at the beginning of the second quarter.

Wise was one of four players to be fined from the aforementioned Week 6 game, each of the other three being members of the Cowboys.

Dallas wideout CeeDee Lamb was fined $10,300 for taunting on his game-winning touchdown, which, ironically, the NFL tweeted out as a highlight post and then deleted. Cornerback Trevon Diggs and offensive lineman Connor Williams were each fined as well.

Dallas went on to win the game in overtime by a score of 35-29.