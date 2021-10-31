Dennis Eckersley Fondly Remembers Jerry Remy, His ‘Infectious Laugh’

NESN Logo Sign In

Dennis Eckersley and Jerry Remy went together like peanut butter and jelly.

The two got to know each other for decades, and that chemistry was palpable whenever they were in the NESN broadcast booth together calling Boston Red Sox games.

Remy died this weekend at the age of 68. A friend to all in Red Sox nation and a staple in New England living rooms for over 30 years, it’s a loss that absolutely gutted the region and beyond.

Tributes came pouring in for Remy, and among them was a tweet from Eckersley, who offered a poignant tribute to his friend.

Red Sox nation has lost a beloved icon. I lost a longtime friend, teammate and broadcast partner. He will be remembered for his passion for the @RedSox. I will miss him most for his infectious laugh. Fenway Park will never be the same. #RedSoxNation @NESN — Dennis Eckersley (@Eck43) October 31, 2021

Perfectly expressed.