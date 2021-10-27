Dennis Schröder Shares Why He’s Happy To ‘Go To War’ With Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Dennis Schröder is getting settled with the Boston Celtics after signing with the team on a $5.9 million deal this offseason. He’s documented much of the transition on his YouTube show that follows him and his family around in their everyday life.

The Schröders on Wednesday posted a new video to their channel answering questions from fans, and the guard was asked about how he’s acclimated with his new team.

“My teammates are all very nice,” Schröder said, in German, in the video. “I came along with them very quickly. They also welcomed me nicely. So far I like it. They appreciate me too, that’s why I’m happy to be here and to go to war with them.”

Schröder previously had a relationship with Al Horford from their time together on the Atlanta Hawks, and the veteran big had a hand in helping recruit the free agent after Schröder left the Los Angeles Lakers.

Schröder previously addressed the massive extension some reports said he turned down in LA before signing for Boston’s mid-level exception, making it clear that “money is not everything” and it was more important to be somewhere he felt comfortable and appreciated.

In his first few games with the Celtics, it looks like he’s feeling the appreciation. And with every performance he’s looking more and more comfortable fitting in with the offense.

Schröder and the Celtics return to action Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards, with tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.