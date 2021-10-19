Denny Hamlin Bluntly Sums Up Economic Value Of NASCAR Ownership

NESN Logo Sign In

The dollar amounts have changed over the years as the sport has grown more and more expensive, but there’s a longstanding motto about NASCAR ownership.

How do you make $50 million as a NASCAR owner?

Start with $100 million.

Denny Hamlin has received a crash course in that unfortunate reality this year, as the first-year car owner has experienced the struggles of growing 23XI Racing firsthand. Despite his lone current driver, Bubba Wallace, earning his first career victory earlier this month, Hamlin hasn’t been able to secure a charter for the second car he plans to field in 2022.

The deal he thought he had in place to purchase a charter from Front Row Motorsports fell apart at the 11th hour, leaving Hamlin and his soon-to-be new driver Kurt Busch left in the lurch.

When asked about the dilemma by reporters, though, Hamlin shrugged it off.

“It certainly is not going to be financially good for us, but this whole (expletive) sport is financially not good for us,” Hamlin said, per The Athletic. “What’s the difference?”