Deshaun Watson Rumors: Trade Before Deadline More Likely; These Teams Interested

Is the Deshaun Watson fallout with the Houston Texans finally, mercifully, nearing its end?

If nothing else, it is trending that way — although we’ve heard that one before.

Watson has yet to play a game with the Texans this season as he angles for a trade. Further complicating matters are civil and criminal allegations of sexual misconduct against him, so a lengthy suspension could be coming.

Nonetheless, he’s an elite player when available. The Miami Dolphins have been linked to Watson for months, and those rumors ramped back up this week. There is truth to that, but the Dolphins aren’t alone in their interest in Watson, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated Sunday on NFL Network.

“Based on everything I’ve heard, the hope, the belief, the expectation is something will happen involving a trade and Deshaun Watson before Nov. 2,” Rapoport said. “There’s been plenty of false starts, plenty of rumors around this. So take this for what it is, the expectation is something will be completed by Nov. 2.

“Here’s where it stands: Multiple teams are still interested in trading for Deshaun Watson — I know there was a report earlier in the week about the Dolphins, they are not alone. Among the teams that have been discussed over the past several months, the Panthers, the Broncos, the Eagles and some others.

“His legal situation is still as of right now unsettled. Still, of course, the civil and criminal allegations of sexual misconduct. I’m told there are still teams interested in trading for him, despite the fact that this is still unsettled.