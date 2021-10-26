Devin McCourty Injury: Latest On Patriots Safety Ahead Of Chargers Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Devin McCourty hasn’t missed a game since 2015. That could change this weekend.

The New England Patriots safety left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with an abdominal injury and did not return. McCourty had played all but one snap this season before suffering the injury.

The issue isn’t considered season-ending, according to Evan Lazar of CLNS, but the 34-year-old safety is not a lock to suit up this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Patriots safety Devin McCourty (abdomen) avoided a serious injury in Sunday’s win over the Jets,” Lazar tweeted Tuesday. “However, his status for this week is uncertain. A source described McCourty as ‘week-to-week.’ “

Losing McCourty for an extended period of time would be a huge blow to the Patriots. New England’s defense would need to lean on the versatility of safeties Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger, as well as safety/cornerback hybrid Myles Brant.

“That’s why it’s so important for everyone to be in tune with what’s going on in the defense,” Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick said Tuesday. “You just can’t say, ‘Yeah, Devin will take care of that communication-wise or adjustment-wise, or whatever.’ Because you never know what can happen during the game. So, that’s something we try to prepare for every week regardless of what everyone’s health status is.

“You always have to prepare for things to change during the game. And if the guy can’t handle those kinds of adjustments, then that’s something that’s taken into account. But thankfully we’ve got three safeties that are very good at handling those adjustments. And three guys that are smart and work hard at it and communicate well. And that pays off in a game like Sunday’s where a guy goes down, then we can adjust.”