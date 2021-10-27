Devin McCourty Not Ruling Himself Out of Patriots-Chargers Despite Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t be surprised if Devin McCourty is starting at safety Sunday afternoon for the New England Patriots.

McCourty was forced from his team’s Week 7 win over the New York Jets with an abdominal injury. The veteran safety hasn’t missed a game since 2015 and had played all but one snap this season prior to suffering the injury. That McCourty actually had to be removed from a game was reason enough to worry that the ailment could be significant.

But a report early this week indicated the 34-year-old avoided a serious injury. Then, McCourty was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice report.

McCourty himself offered an update while speaking with reporters after practice.

“I’m gonna work my butt off to be out there Sunday,” he said. “I think, my time here, that’s one thing that’s always stuck out to me from Bill (Belichick): the dependability part of being available on Sundays goes a long ways in this league.

” … I”m gonna try to be out there, do everything in my power to be out there.”

So, will McCourty miss his first game in over five seasons? At this point, he certainly seems to be trending in a positive direction.