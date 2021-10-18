Devin McCourty Offers Reminder About 2021 Patriots’ Struggles At Home

NESN Logo Sign In

Home field hasn’t provided many, if any, advantages to the Patriots thus far this season.

With its overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, New England now is 0-4 at Gillette Stadium on the campaign. To put that mark in perspective, Tom Brady posted a 134-23 record (including playoffs) in Foxboro over the course of his two-decade tenure with the Patriots.

But as Devin McCourty, who’s been with New England since 2010, explained after his team’s Week 6 loss, past success at Gillette shouldn’t be pointed to when analyzing the current team’s issues at home.

“It is what it is. I say it all the time, everything in the past has nothing to do with this year,” McCourty told reporters, per a team-provided transcript. “I don’t think anybody thinks about the 2004 team and says, ‘Man, it was tough in ’04, we have got to go there now in ’21.’ It just is what it is. We are the 2021 Patriots who haven’t won at home. The past doesn’t matter, what those guys did in the past won’t help us. We just had to make a few plays at the end. It’s not like we’re coming in here at home and have no shot to win. All of these games, even the Saints game, it came down to a couple of plays that we’re not finishing and we’re falling short.”

McCourty and Co. will try to pick up their first home win of the season Sunday when they wrap up their regular-season series with the New York Jets.